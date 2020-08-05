Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.62 million during the quarter.

Shares of WSTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. 3,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $59,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

