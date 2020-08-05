Webchain Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, RaisEX, ChaoEX and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00763180 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003445 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000537 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Webchain

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RaisEX, Coinroom, STEX, ChaoEX , EscoDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

