Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Realogy (RLGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

8/3/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Realogy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/1/2020 – Realogy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

6/20/2020 – Realogy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,439,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 47.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 120.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 917,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 500,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

