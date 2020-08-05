Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paramount Group (PGRE)

Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2020 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/29/2020 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2020 – Paramount Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/5/2020 – Paramount Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/30/2020 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Paramount Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Paramount Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/6/2020 – Paramount Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PGRE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 19,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

