Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $117.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.