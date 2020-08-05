William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra cut General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

GE opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3,523.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569,912 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 5,507.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in General Electric by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,896,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,138,000 after buying an additional 6,378,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

