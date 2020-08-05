Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $529,792.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $767,416.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,625,788.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.66. 6,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,808. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $91.04.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

