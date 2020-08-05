Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.23%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WK traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,268. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Workiva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $405,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

