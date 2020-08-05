WPP TOKEN (WPP) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $28,143.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Trade.io. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.69 or 0.05135759 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00052546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030880 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013139 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io.

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.