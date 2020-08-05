Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,640. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $166,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $2,296,936.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $589,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,059,667. Corporate insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

