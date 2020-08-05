Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

YETI stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. 16,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,229. Yeti has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 965,797 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,061,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Yeti during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yeti by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yeti by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yeti by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yeti by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 156,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

