Zealium Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, Zealium has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $11,481.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002290 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 15,043,419 coins and its circulating supply is 14,043,419 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

