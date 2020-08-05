ZelCash Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

