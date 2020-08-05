ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $54,386.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.01982780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110931 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,832,013 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

