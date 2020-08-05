Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 36,158 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $29,022,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $300,371.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 955,549 shares of company stock valued at $21,771,182.

Several analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

