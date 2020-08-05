Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.54) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion from $1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Zynga also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.54–0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,282,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,761,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 268,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,452,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,617. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

