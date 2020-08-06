$0.49 EPS Expected for Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Plymouth Ind Re posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Shares of Plymouth Ind Re stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 97,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Plymouth Ind Re has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

About Plymouth Ind Re

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

