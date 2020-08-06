0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Reaches $517,666.19

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $517,666.19 and $22,370.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00041115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.82 or 0.04964455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002194 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00029992 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013768 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

