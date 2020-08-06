111,896 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,000. Inari Medical makes up 1.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Inari Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $782,000.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,792. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll acquired 97,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,278.00. Also, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese acquired 28,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $533,729.00. Insiders bought 153,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,062 over the last quarter.

About Inari Medical

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.