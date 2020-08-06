16,795 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,564,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 28.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Nike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,601 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Nike by 16.8% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,335 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,337,715 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $100.45. 4,060,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,139,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.