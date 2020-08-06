16,829 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $135.86. 2,692,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,254. The company has a market cap of $188.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.90 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

