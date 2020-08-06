196,799 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Bought by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Dynavax Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. DC Investments Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 2,973,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,289. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

