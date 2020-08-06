1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 479,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.81. 3,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $854.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

SRCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 1st Source presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.