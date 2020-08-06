21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 5.8%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.33, approximately 1,172,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,123,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.89 and a beta of 0.31.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,112,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after buying an additional 102,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

