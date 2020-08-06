3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,773,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $769.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

