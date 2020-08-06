8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.67 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $21.67 million and approximately $47.73 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000376 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004511 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

