AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 126.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $92.57. 7,265,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,961. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

