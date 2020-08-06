AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Searle & CO.’s 6th Largest Position

Searle & CO. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.5% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $202,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 73.1% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,266,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,596,966. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

