Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (LON:ALAI) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI) were up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.37 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.63), approximately 25,560 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 133,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.60 ($0.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

