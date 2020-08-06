Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst (LON:ASCI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250.38 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 253 ($3.11), 2,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 23,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254 ($3.13).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.62.

Get Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Company Profile (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.