Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 856,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 489.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

