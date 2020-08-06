ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,253 shares of company stock worth $12,158,272. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.