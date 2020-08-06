ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.04, 443,315 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 665,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $638.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.82%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

