Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.95, approximately 618,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 643,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

