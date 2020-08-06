Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stake Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.15% of Acuity Brands worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.