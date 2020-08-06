adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €215.00 by Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €215.00 ($241.57) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($246.07) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €250.53 ($281.49).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €239.80 ($269.44) on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($225.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €238.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €238.19.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

