ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Down 5.5%

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $12.13, approximately 750,065 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 359,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADTN. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $583.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 107.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $119,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 36.3% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 27.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

