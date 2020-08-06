Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,662,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 811,578 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.07% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $34,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $71,054,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,057,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 376.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,278,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,985 shares during the period. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $9,715,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,075 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADVM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

