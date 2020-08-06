Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.67

Headlines about Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aeroports de Paris earned a coverage optimism score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AEOXF traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.84. Aeroports de Paris has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $196.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

