Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.44.

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

