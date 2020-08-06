Airbloc (ABL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX, OKEx and IDEX. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.57 or 0.02021922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00192692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00110570 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org.

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CPDAX, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

