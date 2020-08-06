Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Shares Up 5.4%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.47, 223,621 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 267,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Akcea Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Akcea Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

About Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

