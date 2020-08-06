Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Down 5.9%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.32 and last traded at $83.34, approximately 2,453,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,695,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.98.

The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $1,788,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Albemarle by 199.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 317.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Albemarle by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

