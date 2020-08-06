Alchemint Standards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $80.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $378,019.81 and $80.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.24 or 0.02020557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00192168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110448 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home.

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

