Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) were down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.76, approximately 1,315,556 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 760,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 559.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

