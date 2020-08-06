Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,704,066.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 18,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.18, for a total transaction of $3,326,454.58. Insiders sold 86,559 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,612 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

