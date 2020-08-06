Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Trading Down 6.7%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 1,368,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 971,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkaline Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

