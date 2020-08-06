Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

NYSE:LNT traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,409. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

