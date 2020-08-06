Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €205.00 ($230.34) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($260.67) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($215.73) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($247.19) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €204.00 ($229.21) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($230.34) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €206.86 ($232.42).

Allianz stock opened at €180.68 ($203.01) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €180.95. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

