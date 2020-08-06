Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €205.00 ($230.34) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €202.00 ($226.97) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($260.67) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($247.19) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €206.86 ($232.42).

FRA:ALV opened at €180.68 ($203.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €182.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €180.95. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

